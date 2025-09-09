Movies You Missed from 20 Years Ago: The Greatest Game Ever Played

Movies You Missed

from 20 years ago

by Josh Lucia

The Greatest Game Ever Played (6/10 Rating)

Released September 30, 2005

Streaming on Disney+, For rent/purchase on all major platforms.

Genre: Docudrama, Period Drama, Biography, Drama, Sport

PG: Some brief mild language

2h

This may not be the greatest film ever, but within the realm of both family friendly movies and sports movies, particularly golf movies, this is certainly…above par. Of course, below par would be better if we are talking about golf? Either way, this is a great family movie and easily one of the greatest golf movies ever made. This mostly true story follows Francis Ouimet as he competes against his idol in the 1913 U.S. Open. Smaller children may get bored, unless they are really into golf, but once they get into the double digits, this movie should be enjoyable for most everyone looking for a feel-good film. There is nothing new here or very unpredictable. It goes through the typical underdog formula, and you’ll guess where it ends. Perchance. It was nice to see the rivals on the green both presented as protagonists, and there are a few small elements that felt like familiar touches by the late Bill Paxton, the director. He only directed two movies, the other Frailty (that review can be found in the Evince archives!). Otherwise, you may know Paxton as an actor from movies like Aliens, Apollo 13, and Twister. The Greatest Game Ever Played stars Shia LaBeouf as the twenty-year-old lead and is one of his earlier roles that proved he could do more than the silly comedy he was known for in Disney’s Even Stevens. He would go on to star in Disturbia, Transformers, and the Indiana Jones movie that will not be mentioned…before making headlines for his personal life and shifting to more independent film roles. He is very likable here and easy to cheer for alongside his young caddy. Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones) adds some depth to the story as the world-famous English golfer Harry Vardon, who competes against him. These early2000ss rewatches have reminded me how far we have come with computer-generated images and how confident filmmakers were 20 years ago. Some of the CGI presented here does not age well, but it is easy to look past. If you enjoy a feel-good family sports drama, this is a great film to watch with the kids or grandparents that will leave you feeling uplifted. If you are unfamiliar with the subject matter, you will enjoy it even more.

