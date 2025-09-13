Evince Magazine

September 13, 2025
Stronger

by Barry Koplen
Strength. How must it be measured? What is its nature? Metal or mental? Useful? Or not? Consider its worth. Can it help? Or heal? When is its use apropos? Only the weaker ones know, to treasure their strength for use in ways that guard them.
Strength. How must it be measured?

What is its nature?

Metal or mental? Useful?

Or not? Consider its worth.

Can it help? Or heal?

When is its use apropos?

Only the weaker ones know,

to treasure their strength

for use in ways that guard them.

Barry Koplen
