September 13, 2025

Stronger by Barry Koplen

Strength.
How must it be measured?
What is its nature?
Metal or mental?
Useful? Or not?
Consider its worth.
Can it help? Or heal?
When is its use apropos?
Only the weaker ones know,
to treasure their strength
for use in ways that guard them.