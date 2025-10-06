Tangled Logic and Entangled Bathrooms (A Mamie and Solly Story)

(Scene: Solly is repainting an outside door jamb at home. Mamie breezes in from her morning exercise.)
Mamie: Something happened at the gym today.
Solly: What?
M: I visited a parallel universe.
S: …Wait, what…??
M: Parallel universes are real.
S (head cocked, brush frozen in mid-stroke): …Whaaaat…?
M (nodding in certainty): Finally. Proof for the physicists.
S (turning slowly, eyebrows lowering): You’re not Mamie. What have you done with my Mamie?
M: So, I was in the bathroom.
S (eyebrows rising): …Where…?
M: At the gym.
S: …Why?
M: Why all these questions? I am on the 56 ounces of water per day plan.
S (putting down his paintbrush like it might detonate): …Explain?…
M: What goes in must come out. I visit bathrooms all day…
S (frowning): …as pre-emptive strikes…maybe you ARE Mamie.
M: A diaper-changing station was anchored to that wall last time I was in there.
S (bewilderedly): Why would you need a bathroom with a diaper-changing station?
M: Solly, I don’t. Others in our universe might. This time, there was no diaper-changing station. It had to be a parallel universe. I wonder if they practice parallel parking?
S (scratching his head): …Why parallel universe…?
M: The beige paint on the wall was blistered and chipping in our universe the last time I was in there.
S: …Blistered??…
M: Because this is quantum physics, the room must have been cycling as wave function probabilities. You seem baffled. Are the paint fumes compromising you?
S (mouth closing, then opening): Continue.
M: My opening the door collapsed the wave and made the almost-identical-room real, but the diaper-changing station was missing.
S: …Missing??…
M: AND, the paint was unblistered and intact, smooth as a baby’s bottom, unlike our universe.
S: Your logic seems tangled. Maybe our universe took down the diaper-changing station.
M: Why would our universe do that?
S: Maybe to paint the wall?
M (triumphantly): Right. But then why wouldn’t our universe put it back?
S: The wall?
M: No, the diaper-changing station.
S: The paint probably had to dry.
M: Already bone dry. No diaper-changing station on the wall. Therefore, it was a parallel universe.
S: Really…? My door paint is still wet. Don’t touch it!
M: The bathroom wall paint was never wet because it was already dry when the parallel universe room cycled into our gym, attaching to the hallway.
S: …Wait…
M: And then, our universe realized the parallel universe had made a mistake.
S: …Why…?
M: Because there was no diaper-changing station on the wall in the parallel universe’s room.
S: …Uhhh…
M: Maybe they were entangled. Across universes.
S: The bathrooms?
M: Maybe that’s it.
S: Entangled bathrooms?
M: In quantum physics, entangled particles always have to have particular characteristics the same. Why wouldn’t entangled bathrooms?
S: …Quantum bathrooms…?
M: So, I left the parallel universe bathroom, had coffee, exercised more, and eventually got ready to leave.
S: You’re at the gym too much.
M: Getting healthier is my goal. Anyway, I decided to visit that bathroom before leaving.
S: …I’m almost afraid to ask…
M: I got in there and the diaper-changing station was back up on the wall!
S: …And the paint?
M: Fresh beige. Not blistering or chipping.
S: So, what does that mean?
M: I had to think about it…the universe swapped them out again. Painters were at work in all universes regardless of whether diaper-changing stations were taken down.
S: So…
M: The universe has to have the characteristics of the entangled particles the same. That extends to entangled bathrooms.
S: …therefore, the universe brought back a bathroom with a newly painted wall AND a diaper-changing station so that there would be no discontinuities between bathrooms or universes.
M: Correct!
S (sealing the paint can): Mamie…you’re really kind of different…
M: You get me. We’re a perfect match.
S: Yes, we are. Can you find me a parallel universe painter to finish this doorjamb so I don’t have to?
M: Of course. We always understand each other.