Movies You Missed From 20 Years Ago: Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (7/10 Rating)

Released October 21, 2005 (Limited)

For rent/purchase on all major platforms.

Genre: Bumbling Detective, Dark Comedy, Satire, Whodunnit, Crime, Mystery

R: Language, Violence, and Sexuality/Nudity

1h 43m

One of my hopes with this column is to find genuine film gems I missed when they came out twenty years ago. A lot of times, I wind up writing about a movie I am rewatching, but this month’s is truly a movie I missed and one I had high hopes for. This is a funny movie that reminded me of Blake Edwards’ The Pink Panther in some ways. It’s the type of movie they don’t really make much anymore, and it came out at an interesting time in the career trajectories of Val Kilmer and Robert Downey, Jr. This seems to be one of the last good films Kilmer did and the start of a return for Downey, Jr. We all know what came next for him. If you can separate his Tony Stark persona and just enjoy the dynamic with Kilmer, this is a fun ride with lots of noir twists and turns. Michelle Monaghan has great chemistry with Downey, Jr. as well. Val Kilmer is one of those actors who is operating on another level. His subtle touches playing ‘Gay Perry’ add so much to the scene around him. This movie could easily be a disaster with a lesser cast. It knows what it is and wants to be, and you are likely either in or out early on. Perchance. It’s a buddy comedy amongst the three leads. After being mistaken for an actor, Harry gets caught up in a murder mystery along with a struggling actress and a Hollywood detective. Don’t come for the action or thrills. This is all about the subtle, intelligent comedy happening amongst the unraveling mystery. Prior to writing Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Shane Black had an interesting resume: Lethal Weapon, The Monster Squad, and The Last Boy Scout, but he made his directorial debut with this film. He would go on to direct Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys, and The Predator. There are some fun surprises, so I will not spoil anything, but if you enjoy dark comedies and old-school detective stories this is definitely one to check out. It is a must-see for Val Kilmer fans. It won’t be for everyone, but fans of Only Murders in the Building, might find the humor and vibes similar. After missing this one twenty years ago, I have watched it three times now, so it is safe to say I am a fan.



