October 15, 2025
Ideal

by Barry Koplen
Brilliant, diamond facets glisten, radiant as if finger fitted suns. Worn as rings, nuptial treasures, they showcase love, true, unbreakable, obvious, radiant as any bride’s smile, impervious as trust that has no hardness scale.
Poet's Corner
Barry Koplen
