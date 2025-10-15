October 15, 2025 88 Views Ideal by Barry Koplen Brilliant, diamond facets glisten, radiant as if finger fitted suns. Worn as rings, nuptial treasures, they showcase love, true, unbreakable, obvious, radiant as any bride’s smile, impervious as trust that has no hardness scale. Racing Detectives Brilliant, diamond facets glisten, radiant as if finger fitted suns. Worn as rings, nuptial treasures, they showcase love, true, unbreakable, obvious, radiant as any bride’s smile, impervious as trust that has no hardness scale. SHARE Poet's Corner