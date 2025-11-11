Movies You Missed From 20 Years Ago: Pride and Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice (7/10 Rating)

Released November 23, 2005

Streaming on HBO Max, For rent/purchase on all major platforms.

Genre: Costume Drama, Feel-Good Romance, Period Drama, Romantic Epic

PG: Some mild thematic elements

2h 9m

I have not read the novel, nor seen any other adaptations of this story by Jane Austen, so this review will not feature comparisons or references to the source material or other versions. Apparently, there was a BBC mini-series released the same year as this film. I managed to catch this one in our local movie theater a few months ago with a small audience. I could not tell if the reactions were from fans of this particular film or the book, but there were frequent moments that those around me clearly were nostalgic about. I do not like putting films into boxes, but this is certainly prone to being enjoyed by women. I grew up a hopeless romantic, so I found myself buying into the plot and hiding a few tears by the end. The cinematography and musical score are lovely. It is always nice to find stories that are timeless, even if we have outgrown some of the patriarchal concepts during the presented time period. It can be comical at times watching characters’ entire existence relying on marrying the right man, if only to realize the absurdity of such a way of life. Kierra Knightley as Elizabeth Bennett is mostly pleasant to watch, but I suppose next to her completely annoying sisters she should be. I imagine they were written that way with their obnoxious giggling, in which case they succeeded at being completely annoying. Mr. Darcy, played by Matthew MacFayden, is the most interesting character. Perchance. He plays into being unlikeable just enough that you want there to be more depth to him, which of course there is by the end. One of the most surprising traits of this film is how family-friendly it is. This is about as pure a film you will find at this scale of production outside of animated films. However, it is likely only going to hold the attention of older girls who can keep up with the slow pace and dialogue-heavy scenes. Young gentlemen, if you are looking for the perfect date movie, put this on and you will surely separate yourself from the guys taking their girlfriends to see the latest action movie or raunchy comedy. If British accents and period pieces are not for you, this will not be the film to change your mind. If you get swept away by simpler times, the English countryside, and classic romance, this is one for you and you can comfortably enjoy it with your grandparents or younger children in your life.

Also released in November 2005: Wolf Creek, Chicken Little, Jarhead, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, Derailed, Zathura, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Walk the Line, Syriana, Just Friends, The Libertine