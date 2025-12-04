Holiday Listings (A Mamie and Solly Story)

(Scene: Mamie is zinging around the house like a pinball accelerating off rubber backstops. Solly is watching and trying to calm her down.)
Mamie (puffing): …Lists…I need lists…I’ll never get done in time…
Solly (inner brows angling downward): What’s wrong, Mamie? Why are you so very frantic?
M: It’s the holidays, Solly. I’m not very frantic. “Very” is redundant. Very frantic equals frantic. I’m frantic. A simpler statement has more oomph.
S (rolling his eyes): Noted, Mamie. Why are you frantic?
M (palms up): …How can you stand there, Solly, with a newspaper in your hand?
S: I’m going to read.
M: That’s exactly what I mean!
S (eyebrows descending): Uhhh…
M (pointing): It’s the paper.
S: Yes. I’m holding it.
M: That’s the problem, Solly.
S: What problem, Mamie?
M: You’re not making lists. Of the extra tasks.
S: Lists?
M: Or cookies. Making cookies.
S: From scratch?
M (hand waving): Going to church services.
S (sitting): Attending or conducting?
M: Listing gift recipients.
S: Mixing and matching?
M: Listing what the gift is going to be.
S: Spreadsheet, anyone?
M: Wrapping gifts.
S: In mylar, right?
M: Going out and buying gifts.
S (looking horrified): You mean actually selecting them?
M (rolling her shoulders): Or writing the holiday letter.
S (stretching): No writer am I.
M: Addressing the holiday cards.
S: Printed computer labels in fancy script?
M: Writing personal notes in each card, Solly.
S: Surely not in cursive, Mamie?
M: Buying holiday mailing stamps.
S: We should bypass the stamps by emailing.
M: Cleaning up.
S (eyebrows rising): Like with a duster?
M (nodding): For the party we haven’t planned yet.
S: I’m better at attending.
M: Listing holiday concerts.
S (eyes widening in horror): In the planner?
M: To help us organize each day.
S: What info, Mamie?
M: Event name, start time, location, and cost to attend.
S: All that in the planner?
M: I didn’t even include decorating. You’re making fun of my holiday task lists.
S (shaking his head): You’re practically frothing at the mouth. I just wanted to read world news and lighten the moment.
M (shaking her head): There is no “I” in “team.”
S: Is this about organizing?
M: We’re a team. How can you do your part of the work if you’re not organized?
S: I can’t. I want to read.
M: No time for news, Solly.
S: Mamie, there might be concerts listed in there.
M: Read quickly. Get the planner. Note them as you progress.
S: …Just a reminder that I retired and am now a man of leisure…
M (frowning): I retired, too, which means that all this stuff I had to do alone, because you were too busy working, can now be divided by two: half for you, half for me. Together.
S (forehead stretching upward): I’m losing this battle.
M: Yes.
S: And I still haven’t opened the newspaper.
M: Tick-tock.
S: I think I want to start a streamline-the-holidays program.
M: How, Solly? I’ve already streamlined them for you.
S: You listed a million tasks for me, Mamie.
M: Yes.
S: I’m already exhausted just thinking about them.
M (reasonably): But you only have to do half. I just cut the work in half for you.
S (lines forming in forehead): I only have to do half?
M: I do the other half. Starting with the master list.
S: …Cookies, church services, gift recipients, gift identities, wrapping, buying, holiday letter writing, cards, notes, stamps, cleaning, parties, concerts, planner.
M: You have a remarkable memory when you put your mind to it.
S: Yes, but I thought of something else, Mamie.
M: There’s more, Solly?
S: Expressing thanks for how blessed we’ve been, this and every year, with the people we have in our lives.
M: You’re right. And we should give thanks in church, in our holiday letter, in our handwritten holiday card notes, and in person.
S: Happy holidays, my sweetness.
M: Back at you, my love.
Author’s note: Linda Lemery llemery@gmail.com wishes all Evince readers the happiest of holiday seasons.