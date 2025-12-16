December 16, 2025 38 Views Bold by Barry Koplen Not only a typeface, but also a massive gesture, daunting to ignore, revealing as a Christmas tree hung from buildings indicates significant steps toward its completion. Too, a daring kiss, a stolen embrace, new love. A different beat… Fact or Fiction Not only a typeface, but also a massive gesture, daunting to ignore, revealing as a Christmas tree hung from buildings indicates significant steps toward its completion. Too, a daring kiss, a stolen embrace, new love. SHARE Poet's Corner