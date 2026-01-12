Evince Magazine

January 12, 2026
by Barry Koplen
Contentment pervades those parts of me I can’t reach, can’t touch unless I ride deep breaths into my quiet heart or my relaxing mind when it slips into a neutral channel where pressure never can invade. There, I find peace, its wellspring.
My Promise
Barry Koplen
