Wine and Fashion: Is there a connection?

“Fashion and wine are both works of art that can instantly capture your heart.” – Michele Ouellet, Fashion Model & Winery Owner.

Wine Enthusiast recently unveiled a captivating article titled “Your Illustrated Guide to Pairing Fashion and Wine.” In this intriguing piece, they introduce some renowned fashion designers and pair each one with a wine that mirrors their unique ‘essence’. For instance, they match Michael Kors, known for his bold and sexy, accessible, casual comfort designs, with a red zinfandel from Lodi, California. The reason? “Most bottles from Lodi are as easy and approachable as a Michael Kors handbag or summer dress. The bold fruit and strong acidity are ideal for meaty, smoky cookout fare, while some Zinfandels from Lodi would not be out of place at a refined dinner.” A fascinating connection, wouldn’t you agree?

Here’s another one. The Designer: Stella McCartney (Paul McCartney’s daughter). The Essence: Comfortable, self-assured, refined. The Wine: Alsace (French) Riesling. The Essence: “Beautiful. Lively.” Brisk. All are equally applicable to a glass of Alsace Riesling and a model gliding down the catwalk swathed in the latest from Stella McCartney. Polished, complex, mature and world-class, Riesling from this region in northeast France has a character that matches the British designer’s well-crafted looks: right for almost every situation, but stunning enough to hold center stage at the most sophisticated affairs. I have always liked dry Rieslings, but now I like them even more!

Here’s another intriguing example from the article; The Designer: Ralph Lauren. The Essence: Enduring elegance, relaxed. The Wine: Russian River Valley (California) Pinot Noir, A Wine that can range in style from soft and accessible, like a pair of Polo jeans, to firmly structured and crisp, like a Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit. It’s the epitome of a classic American wine, whether you seek something mass market or custom fit. This pairing showcases the versatility of both fashion and wine, wouldn’t you agree?

This Wine Enthusiast article provides more fascinating examples. As I have suspected all along, good wine is always fashionable. Cheers!