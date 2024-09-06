Movies You Missed from 20 Years Ago: Shaun of the Dead

Shaun of the Dead (7/10 Rating)

Released September 24, 2004

For rent/purchase on all major platforms.

Genre: Comedy, Horror

R: Zombie violence/gore and language

1h 39m

This film launched the career of writer actor Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible 3-7, Star Trek) and writer director Edgar Wright (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Baby Driver), at least here in the United States. Both had already found cult success with their British sitcom Spaced, which aired in the UK from 1999 to 2001 and featured actor Nick Frost and was produced by Nira Park. Shaun of the Dead is the first film in what is known as the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, including the movies Hot Fuzz (2007) and The World’s End (2013). All three comedic films starred Pegg and Frost, along with several other actors, including Bill Nighy, Rafe Spall, and Martin Freeman. They were also co-written by Pegg and Wright, directed by Wright, and produced by Park. Aside from these connections and the references to Cornetto ice cream cones in each, the movies have nothing to do with each other from a plot standpoint. Perchance. Shaun of the Dead was released just six months after the remake Dawn of the Dead, which also mixed comedy with zombie horror and likely helped with the success of Shaun of the Dead. Dawn also introduced the world to Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen, Justice League) and somewhat James Gunn (Scooby-Doo, Slither, Guardians of the Galaxy), so 2004 was a big year for newcomers in cinema. Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead was promoted as a romantic comedy with zombies, but bromantic comedy is better suited as the film focuses more on the relationship between Pegg’s “Shaun” and Frost’s “Ed.” This film is a smart comedy with lots of references and homages to Romero’s zombie films as well as commentary on society today. It is also a good zombie movie and fans of the genre should definitely check this out if it’s a Movie You Missed. There is plenty of gore, so if that is not your thing, skip it. Director Edgar Wright showcases his filmmaking style with plenty of quick cuts, creative zooms, and fun transitions. Like Tarantino, he uses songs you would not expect to fit, but bring scenes to life…or back to life? Don’t kill the brain on this one…give this undead classic a first time watch or a rewatch.

Also released in September 2004: Shark Tale, The Forgotten, The Motorcycle Diaries, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Kung Fu Hustle, Wimbledon, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Cellular (follow @jlucia85 for these reviews and more)