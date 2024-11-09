Geriatric ADD (A Mamie and Solly Story)

(Scene: Decades-married Mamie and Solly are in The Dive, an underwater hotel. Mamie is having early morning coffee and reading in the glassed-in lobby. Fish swim around outside. Solly joins her.)
Solly: Good morning, Mamie. Is there tea?
Mamie (sitting): Of course. I just had the weirdest experience. (pointing) Oh, look! There goes an eel!
S: Stay focused. Tea. What happened?
M: I’ll pour. Barstow the proprietor just told me there would be a food truck here later today. He also gave me a compliment.
S: A food truck?
M: Yes. Here’s your tea.
S: How can there be a food truck?
M: More variety for the guests?
S (drinking): No. Food trucks have engines.
M: Can’t drive without engines.
S: Engines heat up.
M: Oh, my! There goes a turtle!
S (sitting): …Geriatric ADD? A little like this conversation. Never mind. They need oxygen to run.
M: Solly, I don’t have attention deficit disorder. We’re all just aging. You are such a linear thinker. They? Turtles or engines?
S: Stick to the point, I might add. …Get it?
M (wide-eyed): What point?
S: We’re in an underwater hotel. How would Barstow get a food truck down here?
M: The same way we got down here. We swam. Well, we had to dive to get in the airlock. That’s why it’s called The Dive.
S (frowning): I’m still hung up on this food truck access problem. (pointing) Is that a flounder?
M: I don’t know. Barstow owns it.
S: The flounder?
M: He showed me a picture on his phone. “Barstow’s Food Truck.” Said that on the side.
S: Did it have a tag line?
M: “We cook it. You eat it.” A good slogan sells the product.
S: What does that slogan even mean?
M (smiling): It means everything is good and trust the chef.
S: You’re such an optimist, Mamie.
M: And I did get that compliment.
S: Tell me.
M: Lookee! A sunfish! And therein lies a problem. I can’t remember what Barstow said.
S (looking puzzled): That’s a sunfish? Think! Barstow. Compliment.
M: I was sitting here reading and saw a cartoon with a sunfish. That’s how I identified it.
S: You’re always reading.
M (palms-up): So are you.
S: But I don’t swim a suitcase full of books into an underwater hotel airlock.
M: Once I’m caught up on my reading, I won’t have to.
S: When? In what decade?
M: I’m not good at limiting my reading options. …The compliment…I know what letter it started with. Was it “furniture?”
S (eyebrows rising): Barstow thought you looked like furniture?
M: Maybe he thought I looked comfortable. Table of comfort. Get it? Or maybe it was “fixture.”
S: Funny. (pointing outside) That’s a big walleye! Barstow called you a lamp?
M (musingly): …Geriatric ADD. You have it, too. How do you know a walleye? You’re not a fisherperson. But you do say I light up a room. Maybe it’s “furnishings?”
S (eyebrows settling): I’ve seen walleye pictures. Furnishings? Did Barstow call you a bookcase?
M: Perhaps it was “feature.” In a good way.
S: A welcoming feature in Barstow’s lobby?
M: Sure. Had a nice conversation with new guests who dripped on the rug.
S (smiling): About the food truck?
M: We wondered if it would be seafood. When we see food, we eat it. See?
S: Hah. How would the food truck get in here?
M (pointing): Maybe it fell off the bridge and sank. Barstow salvaged and fixed it. Is that Lake Trout swimming by?
S: Land’s loss, Dive’s gain. Trout it is.
M: They’re my “favorite.”
S: Fish? I’ll bet Barstow recognized that.
M: You’re my “favorite,” too.
S: Feature?
M: …Fish!
S (eyebrows going up): …Fish?
M (pointing): Swimming outside. Big shape!
S (turning): …Fish! …In a school! We’re all learning. …Fancy that.
