Geriatric ADD (A Mamie and Solly Story)

(Scene: Decades-married Mamie and Solly are in The Dive, an underwater hotel. Mamie is having early morning coffee and reading in the glassed-in lobby. Fish swim around outside. Solly joins her.)

Solly: Good morning, Mamie. Is there tea?

Mamie (sitting): Of course. I just had the weirdest experience. (pointing) Oh, look! There goes an eel!

S: Stay focused. Tea. What happened?

M: I’ll pour. Barstow the proprietor just told me there would be a food truck here later today. He also gave me a compliment.

S: A food truck?

M: Yes. Here’s your tea.

S: How can there be a food truck?

M: More variety for the guests?

S (drinking): No. Food trucks have engines.

M: Can’t drive without engines.

S: Engines heat up.

M: Oh, my! There goes a turtle!

S (sitting): …Geriatric ADD? A little like this conversation. Never mind. They need oxygen to run.

M: Solly, I don’t have attention deficit disorder. We’re all just aging. You are such a linear thinker. They? Turtles or engines?

S: Stick to the point, I might add. …Get it?

M (wide-eyed): What point?

S: We’re in an underwater hotel. How would Barstow get a food truck down here?

M: The same way we got down here. We swam. Well, we had to dive to get in the airlock. That’s why it’s called The Dive.

S (frowning): I’m still hung up on this food truck access problem. (pointing) Is that a flounder?

M: I don’t know. Barstow owns it.

S: The flounder?

M: He showed me a picture on his phone. “Barstow’s Food Truck.” Said that on the side.

S: Did it have a tag line?

M: “We cook it. You eat it.” A good slogan sells the product.

S: What does that slogan even mean?

M (smiling): It means everything is good and trust the chef.

S: You’re such an optimist, Mamie.

M: And I did get that compliment.

S: Tell me.

M: Lookee! A sunfish! And therein lies a problem. I can’t remember what Barstow said.

S (looking puzzled): That’s a sunfish? Think! Barstow. Compliment.

M: I was sitting here reading and saw a cartoon with a sunfish. That’s how I identified it.

S: You’re always reading.

M (palms-up): So are you.

S: But I don’t swim a suitcase full of books into an underwater hotel airlock.

M: Once I’m caught up on my reading, I won’t have to.

S: When? In what decade?

M: I’m not good at limiting my reading options. …The compliment…I know what letter it started with. Was it “furniture?”

S (eyebrows rising): Barstow thought you looked like furniture?

M: Maybe he thought I looked comfortable. Table of comfort. Get it? Or maybe it was “fixture.”

S: Funny. (pointing outside) That’s a big walleye! Barstow called you a lamp?

M (musingly): …Geriatric ADD. You have it, too. How do you know a walleye? You’re not a fisherperson. But you do say I light up a room. Maybe it’s “furnishings?”

S (eyebrows settling): I’ve seen walleye pictures. Furnishings? Did Barstow call you a bookcase?

M: Perhaps it was “feature.” In a good way.

S: A welcoming feature in Barstow’s lobby?

M: Sure. Had a nice conversation with new guests who dripped on the rug.

S (smiling): About the food truck?

M: We wondered if it would be seafood. When we see food, we eat it. See?

S: Hah. How would the food truck get in here?

M (pointing): Maybe it fell off the bridge and sank. Barstow salvaged and fixed it. Is that Lake Trout swimming by?

S: Land’s loss, Dive’s gain. Trout it is.

M: They’re my “favorite.”

S: Fish? I’ll bet Barstow recognized that.

M: You’re my “favorite,” too.

S: Feature?

M: …Fish!

S (eyebrows going up): …Fish?

M (pointing): Swimming outside. Big shape!

S (turning): …Fish! …In a school! We’re all learning. …Fancy that.

