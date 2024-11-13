Movies You Missed From 20 Years Ago: National Treasure

National Treasure (6/10 Rating)

Released November 19, 2004

Disney+ or For rent/purchase on all major platforms.

Genre: Quest, Action, Adventure, Mystery, Thriller

PG: Action violence and some scary images

2h 11m

In the early 90s Jon Turtletaub directed 3 Ninjas and Cool Runnings, two films that are not exactly masterpieces, but I loved as a kid. Fast forward to 2004 and at nineteen, National Treasure was not exactly something I got into…because it was made for kids. I wanted to give it a second look twenty years later to see if I felt the same way. I do. It’s not a great movie, and it is nowhere close to being compared to Raiders of the Lost Ark or The Goonies, but I do see the appeal for a younger generation. You simply cannot get caught up in the absurdity of the plot or the improbable success of the protagonists if you want to enjoy this movie. If you take this for what it is and just turn off your brain, it can be a fun ride through history and mystery. Perchance. Nicolas Cage is doing his best Nicolas Cage, and you cannot help but like it. Sean Bean (Goldeneye, Lord of the Rings, Troy)…well, he is doing his best Sean Bean. Bean there, done that. Jon Voight, Harvey Keitel, and Christopher Plummer are always great, even with a less than great script. I’m sure having Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean, Armageddon, Top Gun: Maverick) producing helps get a few names attached. Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds, Troy) is always lovely to see on screen. Like the rest of the cast, there is not much more to be done with the script. I tried to enjoy the ride most of the time, but I did break out into laughter when Cage and Kruger lean in to blow on the Declaration of Independence to “heat” it up, meant for romantic tension. Silly stuff. Alas, kids love silly stuff. Many adults love silly stuff. Due to its commercial success, this film would get a sequel three years later, followed by a Disney+ television series in 2022, and a third film has been in pre-production limbo for over fifteen years. Don’t go looking for Indiana Jones or an accurate take on U.S. history. If you like adventures, booby traps, solving ancient riddles, and, most importantly, Nic Cage, grab the kids and give this one a watch.

National Treasure: Edge of History

Also released in November 2004: The Polar Express, Seed of Chucky, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, Finding Neverland, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Movie (follow @jlucia85 for these reviews and more)