From Retail to Nature’s Art: One Man’s Journey of Self-Discovery

Robert Huggins spent six years racing from one retail holiday season to the next, always planning months ahead. Today, you’re more likely to find him thoughtfully collecting pinecones along a hiking trail or crafting whimsical woodland creatures inspired by his childhood love of FernGully: The Last Rainforest. This transformation didn’t happen overnight—it’s the result of a deliberate journey toward mindfulness and creativity that began in his mid-thirties.

“I decided to take charge of my mind, body, and spirit a little better,” Huggins said, describing his transition from being “on the heavier side” to embracing an active lifestyle centered around hiking, trail running, and yoga. This summer, he took a bold step, pressing pause on his retail career to reconnect with nature and explore new possibilities.

The catalyst for this change came during the Yoga Jam festival in Floyd, Virginia. Camping with close friends in a small RV, Huggins found himself surrounded by like-minded individuals focused on spreading kindness and grounding their souls. The experience sparked a realization: it was time to align his work with his passions.

Now studying to become a certified Forest Therapist, Huggins envisions leading groups on mindful forest walks, where participants will engage all their senses in nature’s embrace. His plans don’t stop there—spring will bring yoga teacher training, with massage therapy certification on the horizon.

But perhaps most striking is how Huggins has merged his newfound love of nature with his creative heritage. Growing up with an artistically inclined mother who taught in the public school system, he developed an early appreciation for crafting. “Making crafts for the holidays was always one of my favorite things to do,” he said. “Decorating the tree, making wreaths and bows, cooking and baking; call me Martha Stewart!”

Today, his artistic medium comes straight from the forest floor. Armed with a fanny pack or book bag, Huggins collects nature’s treasures during his hikes—acorns, pinecones, mushrooms, twigs, and branches. These found objects become the raw materials for his whimsical creations, particularly his signature woodland creatures that seem to have stepped straight out of a fairy tale.

“You begin to see how shapes and geometry repeat themselves in nature,” he explained, describing how acorns and pinecones transform into heads and bodies for his creatures, or become elements in decorative garlands and wreaths. Working with natural materials presents unique challenges—each piece must be carefully dried to prevent mold, and some materials prove too delicate for his hot glue assembly method. Through trial and error, he’s learned that hardy materials like holly and magnolia leaves work best for delicate features like wings, while pinecones and moss provide sturdy structural elements.

The temporary nature of his medium doesn’t bother Huggins. Instead, it seems to deepen his appreciation for the present moment—a skill he’s honed through his practice of yoga and meditation. “I don’t feel that pressure now,” he said, comparing his current pace to the constant forward-thinking required in retail. “I can use that time to create.”

His friend Kendall introduced him to Angler’s Park six years ago, sparking his love for hiking and trail running. Now, these physical activities naturally intertwine with his creative process. “In slowing down, sometimes you get to pay more attention to what’s around you,” he added. “My brain sees these natural materials and what could be made out of them.”

While Huggins currently shares his creations through Facebook and local markets, his ambitions extend beyond crafting. At 39, he’s embracing a holistic approach to life that combines physical wellness, creative expression, and environmental connection. His journey serves as a reminder that it’s never too late to pivot toward authenticity and find joy in life’s simpler pleasures—even if that means trading retail deadlines for peaceful forest walks and crafting sessions with nature’s bounty.