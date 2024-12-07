Movies You Missed From 20 Years Ago: Hotel Rwanda

Hotel Rwanda (7/10 Rating)

Released December 22, 2004 (Limited)

Streaming on Tubi, for rent/purchase on all major platforms.

Genre: Docudrama, Biography, Drama, History, War

PG-13: On appeal for violence, disturbing images, brief strong language

2h 1m

Nominated for three Academy Awards, Hotel Rwanda is based on true events that took place during the Rwandan genocide in 1994. Don Cheadle carries the film and was up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role portraying Paul Rusesabagina. Sophie Okonedo (Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls) plays his wife and was nominated for her supporting role. Both are well deserved and the entire cast, including Joaquin Phoenix, Nick Nolte, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Desmond Dube, Fana Mokoena, and Antonio David Lyons is superb. The PG-13 rating perhaps allows for younger viewers and certainly avoids glorifying violent images, but at times more intense imagery may have made more of an impact. Perchance. It is difficult not to compare this to Schindler’s List, as both stories focus on wealthy men in positions of power that use their connections to save a significant amount of would be victims of genocide. Both films also have been scrutinized for their depictions of a protagonist that some say do not deserve all the praise they have been given. Financial gain may have been motives for both men, but regardless, both shameful historical events are told through these films. Director & Writer Terry George (In the Name of the Father, Some Mother’s Son) presents a very competent film, but it certainly lacks the style and cinematic magic of Steven Spielberg and John Williams. The musical score, aside from some culturally appropriate tracks, lacks depth. At times, it feels like a cheap 90s action soundtrack. The cinematography lacks any interesting wide shots or gritty intensity. Unfortunately, the story is not one that is well known or spoken of often here in the United States. This film at least exposes viewers to this dark part of world history. There is a documentary available online called Ghosts of Rwanda (Frontline S22.E6) that tells the story of the genocide in Rwanda much better, but it is certainly hard to watch. Hotel Rwanda is not a feel good film, but definitely an important one. If you watch movies to be moved and learn more about the world around you, this is certainly deserving of removal from your list of Movies You Missed.



Also released in December 2004: In Good Company, Closer, Darkness, The Woodsman, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Ocean’s Twelve, Million Dollar Baby, The Aviator, Beyond the Sea, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (follow @jlucia85 for these reviews and more)